Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,793,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 364,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Uber Technologies worth $416,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. HSBC lowered Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Fox Advisors upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of UBER opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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