Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,125 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Gildan Activewear worth $32,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIL. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,787 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 11,250 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector outperform" rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $49.65 on Friday. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Gildan Activewear's payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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