Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,640 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Burlington Stores worth $60,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 303,059.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,912,936 shares of the company's stock worth $552,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,971,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,269,000 after buying an additional 653,718 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,877 shares of the company's stock worth $817,122,000 after buying an additional 386,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,961 shares of the company's stock worth $172,143,000 after buying an additional 326,328 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Burlington Stores from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burlington Stores

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total value of $1,196,833.33. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,069,160.83. The trade was a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total value of $790,106.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,073.02. This represents a 62.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,714 shares of company stock worth $9,661,022 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:BURL opened at $355.28 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $240.49 and a one year high of $361.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $323.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

Further Reading

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