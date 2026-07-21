Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410,300 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 93,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $102,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $402,743,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 399,047 shares of the company's stock worth $22,941,000 after buying an additional 33,647 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,542.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,849,000 after buying an additional 373,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 0.2%

ADM stock opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is presently 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Archer Daniels Midland, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Archer Daniels Midland wasn't on the list.

While Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here