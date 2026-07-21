Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,700 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of NRG Energy worth $86,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $130.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company's fifty day moving average price is $135.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.81 and a beta of 1.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,752,554.72. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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