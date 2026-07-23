Swiss National Bank Purchases 13,500 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,200 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Bunge Global worth $50,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glencore plc boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glencore plc now owns 65,612,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,844,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,806,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,570,009 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,565,136,000 after purchasing an additional 777,805 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,436,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,284 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $124.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $134.87. The company's 50-day moving average price is $118.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.83.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $21.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company's revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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