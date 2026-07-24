Swiss National Bank Purchases 57,500 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Swiss National Bank raised its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866,648 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of IonQ worth $24,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. PeakShares LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IonQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IonQ news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $188,272.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,984,353.30. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $151,690.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,444,692.16. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,102 shares of company stock valued at $701,489 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.84 and a beta of 3.23. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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