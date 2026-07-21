Swiss National Bank Purchases 8,640 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,340 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of EMCOR Group worth $96,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,242.32. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $871.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $744.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $825.48 and a 200 day moving average of $781.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.00 and a 12 month high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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