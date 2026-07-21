Swiss National Bank Raises Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Swiss National Bank raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336,987 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $95,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,725,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,024,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,655,000. Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 4,365,462 shares of the company's stock worth $358,055,000 after buying an additional 4,344,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $287,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.41.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Saccaro acquired 3,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 87,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,742.60. The trade was a 3.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney F. Hochman purchased 1,618 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $100,364.54. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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