Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,300 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.26% of Datadog worth $107,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $509,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $263.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.89 and a 200-day moving average of $165.62. The company has a market cap of $93.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.65, a PEG ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $29,853,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,760,883.30. This represents a 75.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $14,612,847.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,011,846.55. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,439,533 shares of company stock worth $323,367,430. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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