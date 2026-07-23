Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,500 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Jacobs Solutions worth $44,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 737.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 159,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 140,179 shares during the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,819 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,962,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 403 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.93 per share, with a total value of $49,137.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,493,764.43. This trade represents a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE J opened at $130.69 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.68 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $122.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.26.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on J. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.30.

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Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

Further Reading

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