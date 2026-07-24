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Swiss National Bank Sells 123,559 Shares of Yum China $YUMC

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Yum China logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,774 shares of the company's stock after selling 123,559 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Yum China worth $33,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yum China from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum China

Yum China Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. Yum China has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.10.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Yum China's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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