Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Swiss National Bank Sells 179,900 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
PDD logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372,744 shares of the company's stock after selling 179,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of PDD worth $140,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in PDD by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242,722 shares of the company's stock worth $27,522,000 after acquiring an additional 25,369 shares during the last quarter. Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $8,504,000. LBP AM SA purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth $6,690,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,759,780 shares of the company's stock worth $761,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,921 shares during the period. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 64,917 shares of the company's stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Trading Up 2.3%

PDD opened at $86.05 on Tuesday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $71.94 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The firm has a market cap of $122.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.40.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.92 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 21.86%.PDD's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PDD from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of PDD in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $124.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD NASDAQ: PDD is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PDD (NASDAQ:PDD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in PDD Right Now?

Before you consider PDD, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PDD wasn't on the list.

While PDD currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines