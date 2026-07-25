Swiss National Bank Sells 210,500 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,017 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 210,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,103.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.32%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

See Also

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