Swiss National Bank Sells 229,100 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,901 shares of the company's stock after selling 229,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Dynatrace worth $22,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 719.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,340,127 shares of the company's stock worth $355,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,262 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $155,858,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1,201.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,888,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,373 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,648,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Dynatrace by 123,910.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,881,245 shares of the company's stock worth $81,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,728 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.42.

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Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $40.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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