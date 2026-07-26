Swiss National Bank Sells 5,300 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,600 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Molina Healthcare worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 504.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Molina Healthcare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $203.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Molina Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,713.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Molina Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting Molina Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Molina Healthcare beat Q2 earnings expectations with EPS of $1.51, and lower operating expenses helped offset weaker premium revenue and softer investment income. The company also raised its 2026 EPS outlook, which supports the long-term earnings case. Article Title

Molina Healthcare beat Q2 earnings expectations with EPS of $1.51, and lower operating expenses helped offset weaker premium revenue and softer investment income. The company also raised its 2026 EPS outlook, which supports the long-term earnings case. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see some upside from current levels despite recent weakness, with Truist and RBC both saying the stock could rise into the low-to-mid $200s. Article Title

Analysts still see some upside from current levels despite recent weakness, with Truist and RBC both saying the stock could rise into the low-to-mid $200s. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street’s consensus recommendation remains “Hold,” suggesting analysts are not turning bullish yet, but are also not broadly negative on the name. Article Title

Wall Street’s consensus recommendation remains “Hold,” suggesting analysts are not turning bullish yet, but are also not broadly negative on the name. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and membership trends remain a concern, and multiple reports said investors were disappointed by weaker premium revenue and softer guidance even after the earnings beat. Article Title

Revenue and membership trends remain a concern, and multiple reports said investors were disappointed by weaker premium revenue and softer guidance even after the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has been negative because Molina warned about a smaller Obamacare footprint and ongoing pressure in its Medicaid/ACA businesses, which outweighed the earnings beat. Article Title

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $197.64 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a twelve month low of $121.06 and a twelve month high of $244.89. The company's 50 day moving average is $206.19 and its 200 day moving average is $177.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,097.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Molina Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Molina Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molina Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Molina Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here