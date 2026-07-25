Swiss National Bank Sells 94,900 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 94,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of BXP worth $15,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BXP by 29.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BXP by 45.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,369 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BXP by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in BXP by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in BXP by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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BXP Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE BXP opened at $69.16 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average is $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. BXP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $79.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $843.11 million. BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.BXP's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. Research analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. BXP's dividend payout ratio is 140.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BXP

In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311 shares in the company, valued at $18,613.35. This trade represents a 86.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,732,597.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $387,417.65. The trade was a 81.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded BXP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on BXP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BXP from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BXP from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BXP

BXP Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

Further Reading

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