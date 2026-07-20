Synchrony Financial $SYF Holdings Raised by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,486 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 16,621 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned about 0.09% of Synchrony Financial worth $19,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,651,107.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,449,656.72. This trade represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF opened at $73.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.38. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.80%.The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

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Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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