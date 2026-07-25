Synchrony Financial $SYF is Helix Partners Management LP's 7th Largest Position

Helix Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial accounts for approximately 1.4% of Helix Partners Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Helix Partners Management LP's holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,651,107.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,656.72. This trade represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $72.88 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.45. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.44%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.30%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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