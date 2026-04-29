Synchrony Financial $SYF Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 429,244 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.18% of Synchrony Financial worth $55,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,582 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 47,112 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $3,164,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,082.36. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 7,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $533,690.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,423,850.83. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,928 shares of company stock worth $26,170,764. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Barclays upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.91.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.80%.The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial's payout ratio is 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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