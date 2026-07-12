Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Acquired by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 107.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,562 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price objective on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SNPS traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 839,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,163. The business has a fifty day moving average of $477.80 and a 200 day moving average of $460.71. The company has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.18 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.Synopsys's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synopsys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synopsys wasn't on the list.

While Synopsys currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here