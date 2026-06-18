Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Bought by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,247 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 85,818 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 1.9% of Eminence Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.13% of Synopsys worth $117,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Synopsys alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 784,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $368,519,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,273,000. Asset One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,531 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $23,296,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $3,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 3.0%

SNPS stock opened at $461.74 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $376.18 and a one year high of $651.73. The firm has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 106.88, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $477.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

More Synopsys News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $563.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synopsys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synopsys wasn't on the list.

While Synopsys currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here