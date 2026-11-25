Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 151,828 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.19% of Synopsys worth $155,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 96.4% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the third quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board now owns 5,706 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $577.71.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,604 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.84, for a total value of $6,759,315.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 76,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,576,196.60. The trade was a 15.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Aart de Geus sold 24,641 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.44, for a total value of $10,335,421.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 120,443 shares in the company, valued at $50,518,611.92. The trade was a 16.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $51,366,457. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of SNPS opened at $414.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $362.55 and a one year high of $539.48. The company has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm's revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, October 5th that permits the company to buy back $1 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. develops software, semiconductor intellectual property (IP) and services used to design and verify electronic systems. Its electronic design automation (EDA) tools help customers create, simulate, test and validate chips and other complex electronic products, while its IP portfolio provides reusable building blocks for semiconductor designs. The company also offers software security and quality tools that help developers identify vulnerabilities and assess applications throughout the software development process.

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