Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 162,718 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Synopsys

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor attention has increased after Synopsys posted strong Q1 FY26 results, including roughly 65% year-over-year revenue growth and higher non-GAAP earnings, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth momentum and updated guidance.

Investor attention has increased after Synopsys posted strong Q1 FY26 results, including roughly 65% year-over-year revenue growth and higher non-GAAP earnings, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth momentum and updated guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains favorable, with Wall Street’s average brokerage recommendation effectively at “Buy,” which can help support the stock as investors look for confirmation of upside potential.

Analyst coverage remains favorable, with Wall Street’s average brokerage recommendation effectively at “Buy,” which can help support the stock as investors look for confirmation of upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Synopsys as a “trending stock” suggest rising market attention, which can contribute to stronger trading activity and a constructive short-term tone.

Articles highlighting Synopsys as a “trending stock” suggest rising market attention, which can contribute to stronger trading activity and a constructive short-term tone. Positive Sentiment: The company’s partnership with Quantinuum adds another growth narrative by tying Synopsys to emerging quantum-computing use cases, expanding the perceived long-term opportunity set.

The company’s partnership with Quantinuum adds another growth narrative by tying Synopsys to emerging quantum-computing use cases, expanding the perceived long-term opportunity set. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent pieces are mostly valuation and comparison articles, indicating that investors are still debating whether the stock’s premium multiple is justified after its strong run and recent integration progress.

Several recent pieces are mostly valuation and comparison articles, indicating that investors are still debating whether the stock’s premium multiple is justified after its strong run and recent integration progress. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues Synopsys may be too expensive below $500 and that its AI exposure is not as pure as other semiconductor names, which could cap enthusiasm if valuation concerns return.

Some commentary argues Synopsys may be too expensive below $500 and that its AI exposure is not as pure as other semiconductor names, which could cap enthusiasm if valuation concerns return. Negative Sentiment: Broader stock-performance commentary noted the shares still underperform the market on a longer horizon, reminding investors that recent gains have not fully erased earlier weakness.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $536.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $498.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $447.74 and a 200-day moving average of $450.22. The company has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.18 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company's revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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