Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Stock Position Lessened by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 200,253 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.'s holdings in Synopsys were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Synopsys Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of SNPS opened at $417.03 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $471.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.18 and a 1-year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Key Synopsys News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

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