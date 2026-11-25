First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,574 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 115,068 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Synopsys worth $105,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,228,099,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $747,400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $692,074,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,986,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,923,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider Janet Lee sold 1,144 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.52, for a total transaction of $574,882.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,308,665.68. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $4,585,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,358,500. This represents a 28.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $51,366,457 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $414.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.55 and a 52 week high of $539.48.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm's revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, October 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Synopsys from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $577.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc. develops software, semiconductor intellectual property (IP) and services used to design and verify electronic systems. Its electronic design automation (EDA) tools help customers create, simulate, test and validate chips and other complex electronic products, while its IP portfolio provides reusable building blocks for semiconductor designs. The company also offers software security and quality tools that help developers identify vulnerabilities and assess applications throughout the software development process.

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