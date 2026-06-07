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Syon Capital LLC Acquires 10,802 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
Cisco Systems logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Syon Capital LLC increased its Cisco stake by 29% in the fourth quarter, adding 10,802 shares and bringing its total holding to 48,097 shares worth about $3.7 million.
  • Cisco insiders have been selling shares, including CEO Charles Robbins, who sold 21,400 shares in a pre-arranged trading plan; insiders sold 51,324 shares over the last three months.
  • Cisco reported stronger-than-expected results for its latest quarter, topping EPS and revenue estimates, and it raised guidance for both Q4 2026 and FY 2026 while continuing to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Cisco Systems.

Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,097 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,076,329.51. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 51,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $121.64 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $98.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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