Syon Capital LLC Buys 1,506 Shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC's holdings in Casey's General Stores were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey's General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $665.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,629.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,993,769.57. This trade represents a 7.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total transaction of $136,608.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,758,798.56. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Casey's General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $761.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $788.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $676.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.63 and a 12 month high of $901.00.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Casey's General Stores's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores from $662.00 to $713.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores from $530.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey's General Stores presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $761.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report).

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