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Syon Capital LLC Buys 2,295 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Syon Capital LLC increased its Tesla stake by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, buying 2,295 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 25,897 shares valued at about $11.65 million.
  • Tesla has been getting a more constructive read from analysts and news flow, including a J.P. Morgan upgrade tied to its autonomous driving, robotics, and AI potential. The stock still carries a Hold consensus rating, with analysts split between buys, holds, and sells.
  • The article also notes mixed fundamentals and sentiment: Tesla recently beat EPS estimates but missed revenue expectations, while insiders have been selling shares and the stock remains under scrutiny for valuation concerns and execution risks around robotaxis and competition.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,897 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Trading Down 6.6%

Tesla stock opened at $391.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.85 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 358.72, a PEG ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. China Renaissance reduced their price target on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Phillip Securities reduced their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 55,218 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,455 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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