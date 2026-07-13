Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 923.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,663 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 355,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.08% of Sysco worth $28,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Melius Research lowered Sysco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $88.15.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, Director John M. Hinshaw purchased 13,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,021,834. This represents a 49.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE SYY opened at $83.79 on Monday. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.19 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sysco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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