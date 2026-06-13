Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,732,673 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,763,222 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises about 0.8% of Boston Partners' investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Boston Partners owned about 2.24% of Sysco worth $791,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYY

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director John M. Hinshaw acquired 13,304 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,834. The trade was a 49.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.19 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm's 50 day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sysco's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sysco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.83%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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