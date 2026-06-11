Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,123 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,399 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company's stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sysco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, Director John M. Hinshaw bought 13,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 40,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,834. This trade represents a 49.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $78.68 on Thursday. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.19 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sysco's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Sysco's payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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