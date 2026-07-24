Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 203,152 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,827 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 203,152 shares during the period. Stifel Financial makes up approximately 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.40% of Stifel Financial worth $45,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,162.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stifel Financial by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,630 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 59,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 31,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 16.11%.The business's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Stifel Financial's payout ratio is 26.46%.

Stifel Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Stifel Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel reported Q2 2026 EPS of $1.42, topping estimates, while revenue of $1.45 billion also beat forecasts; the company highlighted record revenue and stronger profitability, which supports the stock. Stifel Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Stifel reported Q2 2026 EPS of $1.42, topping estimates, while revenue of $1.45 billion also beat forecasts; the company highlighted record revenue and stronger profitability, which supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Stifel Financial from $80 to $86, signaling improved valuation expectations even while maintaining a neutral rating. Benzinga report on JPMorgan price target increase

JPMorgan raised its price target on Stifel Financial from $80 to $86, signaling improved valuation expectations even while maintaining a neutral rating. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around the earnings call and transcript is drawing additional attention to the quarter, but it does not appear to add materially new information beyond the reported results. Stifel Financial Corp Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Coverage around the earnings call and transcript is drawing additional attention to the quarter, but it does not appear to add materially new information beyond the reported results. Neutral Sentiment: One market recap noted that Stifel missed sales expectations on a separate headline, but that appears to be outweighed by the company’s own reported beat on revenue and earnings. Stifel misses Q2 CY2026 sales expectations

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

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