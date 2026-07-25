Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 3,850 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 102.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $269.24 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $183.00 and a 1 year high of $339.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.88 and a 200 day moving average of $252.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. NXP Semiconductors's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total value of $552,661.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,118.79. This represents a 32.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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