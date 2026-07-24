Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires 71,853 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,853 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.65% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 846 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $59.68.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company's marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

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