Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 103,582 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.11% of Tetra Tech worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,032 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $239,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,079,675 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $236,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,581,244 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $219,682,000 after purchasing an additional 705,673 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $147,095,000 after buying an additional 1,847,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,261 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $119,947,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $27.65 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler bought 1,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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