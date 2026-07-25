Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. $UTZ

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ - Free Report) by 195.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 849,461 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 561,961 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.59% of Utz Brands worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 431.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 76.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Utz Brands by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company's stock.

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Utz Brands Stock Performance

NYSE UTZ opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.94, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.76 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.Utz Brands's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Utz Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.771-0.795 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Utz Brands's dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Utz Brands News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Utz Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target to $14.25, implying the stock is trading near the proposed buyout value and suggesting limited additional downside from current levels.

Piper Sandler raised its price target to $14.25, implying the stock is trading near the proposed buyout value and suggesting limited additional downside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Utz announced it will go private in a $2.9 billion transaction with Intersnack Group, giving the buyer a major U.S. snacking foothold and effectively setting a deal price ceiling for the shares.

Utz announced it will go private in a $2.9 billion transaction with Intersnack Group, giving the buyer a major U.S. snacking foothold and effectively setting a deal price ceiling for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Several firms are investigating the merger, with Brodsky & Smith, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, and Kaskela Law all questioning whether the $14.25 offer undervalues Utz Brands shareholders. Article: Brodsky & Smith Shareholder Update

Several firms are investigating the merger, with Brodsky & Smith, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, and Kaskela Law all questioning whether the $14.25 offer undervalues Utz Brands shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler downgraded Utz Brands from strong-buy to hold, while DA Davidson cut its rating from buy to hold and Barclays and Stephens both downgraded the stock to equal weight, reflecting more cautious views after the deal announcement.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTZ. Barclays cut shares of Utz Brands from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $14.25 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Utz Brands

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

See Also

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