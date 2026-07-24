Systematic Financial Management LP Has $17.40 Million Holdings in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 83,301 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.44% of Itron worth $17,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,990,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $34,843,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $47,068,000 after buying an additional 369,617 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its position in Itron by 1,552.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 300,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $39,593,000 after buying an additional 282,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Itron by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $137,659,000 after buying an additional 265,039 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.22.

Read Our Latest Report on ITRI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $27,167.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,010.93. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 442 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $37,291.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,911,618.86. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,946 shares of company stock worth $324,420. Insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of Itron stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.The business had revenue of $586.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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