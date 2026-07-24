Systematic Financial Management LP Has $18.10 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,574 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $18,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 698 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 697 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, VestGen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. VestGen Investment Management now owns 1,870 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $724.00 to $768.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $860.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $773.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total value of $288,058.05. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,075.40. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total transaction of $1,804,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,739,270.48. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,998. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $749.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $464.91 and a 12 month high of $808.16. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $745.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $706.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.Curtiss-Wright's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

See Also

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