Systematic Financial Management LP Has $27.54 Million Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 17,274 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.00% of Delek US worth $27,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Delek US by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delek US from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Delek US from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DK

Delek US Price Performance

Delek US stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $68.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. Delek US's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Delek US's payout ratio is currently -112.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,457.50. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,145,781.92. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 39,270 shares of company stock worth $1,828,718 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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