Systematic Financial Management LP Has $41.91 Million Position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212,509 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 91,205 shares during the period. Sabra Healthcare REIT accounts for about 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.89% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $41,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 3.3% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company's stock.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $221.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company's revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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