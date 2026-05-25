Systematic Financial Management LP Has $9.89 Million Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. $APEI

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI - Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,516 shares of the company's stock after selling 61,336 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.45% of American Public Education worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Public Education by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,893,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,043 shares of the company's stock worth $32,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter worth approximately $32,365,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 8.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 612,087 shares of the company's stock worth $24,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,440 shares of the company's stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at American Public Education

In other American Public Education news, insider Nuno S. Fernandes sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $59,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,492,696. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider 325 Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $3,495,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 836,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,972,664.52. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 377,071 shares of company stock valued at $20,753,569. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

American Public Education Stock Performance

APEI opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $944.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.73 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.02%. American Public Education has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Griffin Securities set a $53.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Northland Securities set a $51.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Public Education from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, American Public Education currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.13.

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American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

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