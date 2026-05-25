Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,860 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.14% of FTI Consulting worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 159 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1,278.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 193 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FTI Consulting currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $174.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTI Consulting

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton purchased 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.04 per share, with a total value of $345,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,370,368.96. This represents a 2.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eun Nam purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $289,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,121,987.28. This trade represents a 10.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FCN stock opened at $154.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $983.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $971.17 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.88%.FTI Consulting's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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