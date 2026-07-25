Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. $INMD

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154,457 shares of the healthcare company's stock after purchasing an additional 72,041 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.82% of InMode worth $15,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in InMode by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,778,681 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $26,129,000 after buying an additional 937,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in InMode by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,635 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $20,899,000 after buying an additional 466,891 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in InMode during the third quarter valued at $14,980,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in InMode by 9.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 899,090 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 81,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 887,557 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 354,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on INMD. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of InMode and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on InMode

InMode Stock Up 0.5%

INMD opened at $15.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $871.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.91.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). InMode had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $82.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. NASDAQ: INMD is a medical technology company headquartered in Israel that develops, manufactures and markets devices for aesthetic and medical treatments. The company specializes in energy-based technologies, primarily radiofrequency platforms, designed to deliver minimally-invasive and non-invasive procedures.

InMode's product portfolio encompasses a range of modular systems targeting body contouring, facial rejuvenation, skin tightening and other cosmetic applications. Key offerings include devices built on proprietary radiofrequency and radiofrequency-assisted lipolysis, enabling physicians to perform treatments such as tissue coagulation, skin resurfacing and subdermal volumizing with reduced downtime.

The company distributes its technologies through direct sales operations and distribution partners, serving medical professionals across multiple geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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