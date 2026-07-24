Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK - Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692,518 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 121,011 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.92% of Newmark Group worth $25,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,343,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,095,000 after buying an additional 227,649 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,520,314 shares of the company's stock worth $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,481,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55,628 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,039,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,673,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,208,000 after acquiring an additional 88,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company's stock.

Newmark Group Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $15.05 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 4.30%.The firm had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Newmark Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Newmark Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NMRK shares. Weiss Ratings raised Newmark Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Newmark Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NMRK

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark's platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

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