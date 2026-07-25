Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 10,660 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,907 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP's holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,472,832,000 after buying an additional 1,766,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,967 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $118,752,000 after acquiring an additional 149,637 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 212,965 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,518,000 after acquiring an additional 44,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,684,756 shares of the technology company's stock worth $312,623,000 after acquiring an additional 234,539 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Check Point Software Technologies

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Scotiabank raised Check Point Software Technologies from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $135.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $150.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $130.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $112.23 and a 1 year high of $223.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.18.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Further Reading

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