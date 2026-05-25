Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 11,970 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 256.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,640 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP's holdings in Biogen were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $742,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 408.2% during the third quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,010 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $193.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.06. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $205.97. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $185.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Biogen from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering set a $201.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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