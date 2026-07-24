Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 13,019 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,610 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.32% of Churchill Downs worth $19,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Churchill Downs by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1,173.1% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price target on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Churchill Downs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.50.

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Churchill Downs Stock Up 2.0%

CHDN opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.67. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $118.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.31.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.21%.The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a leading American entertainment and gaming company best known for operating the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the annual Kentucky Derby. Beyond its signature thoroughbred racing venue, the company manages a diversified portfolio of live racing facilities, casinos, and off-track betting operations. Its services encompass pari-mutuel wagering, historical horse racing machines, and online betting through its TwinSpires platform, reaching horse racing and sports betting enthusiasts nationwide.

In its live racing segment, Churchill Downs oversees a network of racetracks and racing festivals, offering year-round events in multiple states.

See Also

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