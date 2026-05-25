Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 14,201 Shares of Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 14,201 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.24% of Itron worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Itron by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 93,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 4,729.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Itron by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 519 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total transaction of $50,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,930,405.84. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 355 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $28,258.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,386,432. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 5,963 shares of company stock valued at $542,353 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of Itron stock opened at $83.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.43. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $77.77 and a one year high of $142.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $586.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.04 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Itron from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim set a $155.00 target price on Itron in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ITRI

Itron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Itron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stephens reiterated an Overweight rating on Itron and kept a $130 price target , signaling substantial upside versus recent trading levels.

Stephens reiterated an rating on Itron and kept a , signaling substantial upside versus recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several Itron executives sold small amounts of stock, but the filings say the shares were sold mainly to cover tax withholding tied to equity award vesting, which makes the insider activity look routine rather than a major red flag.

Several Itron executives sold small amounts of stock, but the filings say the shares were sold mainly to cover tax withholding tied to equity award vesting, which makes the insider activity look routine rather than a major red flag. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple future earnings estimates for Itron, including a sharp reduction to Q4 2027 EPS and a lower FY2027 outlook, suggesting softer profit growth ahead.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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