Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 46,434 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,492,361 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 46,434 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.10% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $26,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 248,135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,439 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSH has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,076.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm's 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $839.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Vishay Intertechnology's revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Vishay Intertechnology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,000.00%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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